THOMASTON MAYOR AND COUNCIL AGENDA 2/6/24

CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
FEBRUARY 6, 2024 – 7:00 P.M.
CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR
THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
AGENDA
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance
B. Approval of Minutes for the January 16, 2024 Regular City Council Meeting
C. Adoption of Agenda
D. Public Comments:
1. Alison Uphold Will Speak Regarding the New Tennis Court Proposal
2. Macy Huckaby Will Speak Concerning the Conversion of Tennis Courts to Pickleball Courts at Greatest Generation Memorial Park
3. Jimmy Koon Will Speak on the Beneficial Impact of Pickleball
4. Johnny Dawson Will Speak Concerning the Conversion of Tennis Courts at Greatest Generation Memorial Park
E. City Attorney’s Report
F. City Clerk’s Report
G. City Manager’s Report
1. Discussion and Potential Authorization to Transfer Alley (Parcel ID T22 082) to the Downtown Development Authority
2. Discussion and Potential Authorization of Food Truck Court Extension Altering Railroad Street
3. Discussion and Potential Authorization The 2024 Mowing & Landscape Maintenance Contract (Second Amendment)
4. Discussion and Potential Approval to Surplus a Public Works Department Vehicle (VIN 1FBSS31L3YHB45208)
5. Discussion and Potential Approval to Purchase a 2021 Ford Transit Van for The Police Department
6. Discussion and Potential Authorization to Surplus Police Department X2 and X26 Tasers with Associated Accessories
7. Discussion and Potential Nominations for City Sub-Committees and Boards
H. Other Business
I. Executive Session / Discussion / Potential Action
