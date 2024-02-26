DPH Recognizes URMC for Completing Maternal Levels of Care Verification

Thomaston, GA February 26, 2024 – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has recognized Upson Regional Medical Center for successfully completing the Maternal Levels of Care II verification.
Each level of care provides guidelines to help ensure mothers and infants receive care in a facility that has the personnel and resources appropriate for their level of risk. The maternal levels of care range from basic care (level I), specialty care (level II), subspecialty care (level III), and regional perinatal health care centers (level IV).
Hospitals seeking maternal verification through DPH are required to complete a site survey led by the Joint Commission every three years.
“The Georgia Department of Public Health congratulates Upson Regional Medical Center for successfully completing the Maternal Levels of Care designation process. It is DPH’s hope that other birthing hospitals will also consider the designation process. Working together we can have a positive impact on the health and well-being of Georgia mothers and babies," said Erin Smith, RN, BSN, Program Manager, Maternal and Neonatal Designation Center at DPH.
Upson Regional Medical Center is one of four hospitals in Georgia to be listed as a verified Maternal Levels of Care II facility on the Department of Public Health website. For more information about maternal levels of care, visit dph.georgia.gov/maternal-and-neonatal-center.
To learn more about Upson Regional Medical Center and the services offered, visit, urmc.org and follow Upson Regional Medical Center on Facebook and Instagram.
