Griffin Spalding High football coach arrested for murder of girlfriend in Maryland

A coach from the Griffin-Spalding County School System was reportedly arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend in the state of Maryland.
At approximately 9:20 a.m Sunday Morning., police say Kearney walked into the Division V Clinton police station and confessed to strangling his girlfriend during an argument inside a home in the 800 block of St. James Court.
Officers performed a welfare check and found 38-year-old Patrina Best of Accokeek, Maryland, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kearney was charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is being held in custody in Maryland, according to Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit.
Friends say Best was a graduate of Georgia Southern University. Condolences poured in for her and her family online after news of the incident broke.
Kearney was born and raised in Griffin, having played for the high school team in the 90s before being hired as the head coach in 2020.
In 2004, he was signed by the New York Jets as a wide receiver but did not play that year, according to the football team's records.
