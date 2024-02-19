A Griffin woman died while saving her three children from a house fire on Thursday morning.

Spalding County fire officials said that on Thursday, crews responded to a fire at a home on Old Atlanta Road. When crews arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames.
According to the GoFundMe created by her sister, Summerville was an organ donor and helped save the lives of others in need after she died.
“Madison was an amazing mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend. She loved spending time with her babies and her niece and nephew and she also loved fishing rain or shine. Madison was an all-around bubbly person who would make you laugh instantly,” She wrote. “She did not have life insurance so if anyone would like to help us give this beautiful hero and amazing funeral she deserves all is appreciated.”
The children were airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta but their current condition is unclear.
