UPSON CO REPUBLICAN PARTY MEETING

Our March 14th meeting will begin at 6 pm. Dinner will be served from 6-6:30, meeting to begin at 6:30pm. Come and meet Representative Robert Dickey, Philip SIngleton running for House District 3, Heather Rush, running for Tax Commissioner!! It is an exciting year to be involved in your local Republican Party.
The District Convention will be on March 23rd. This is where we nominate district, state and national delegates.
Our location for both events is 103 E Thompson Street, Thomaston.
