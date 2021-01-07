URMC TO BEGIN COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

Working in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, Upson Regional Medical Center will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, January 12 to individuals eligible under the CDC/DPH Phase 1a definitions as follows:
• Adults aged 65 and older
• Law enforcement officers
• Firefighters
• First responders
“Upson Regional is excited to expand our ability to vaccinate more of our middle Georgia population against COVID-19. We all look forward to the day when life seems normal again. Getting vaccinated is an important first step in achieving this. I believe the light at the end of this long tunnel is beginning to shine very brightly,” said Upson Regional Medical Center CEO Jeff Tarrant.
URMC currently has supply of only Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and at this point does not anticipate receiving Moderna or other vaccines. Clinical trials found the Pfizer vaccine to be 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 cases, according to The New England Journal of Medicine. The Pfizer vaccine must be given in two doses, with the second dose administered 21 days following the first dose.
Those eligible and interested in receiving the vaccine must be scheduled for an appointment. Due to the complexity of preparing this vaccine for administration, walk- ins will not be accommodated. All individuals desiring vaccination must review the FDA Fact Sheet on the vaccine and complete a COVID-19 consent form prior to their appointment time. These documents will be available on urmc.org and also on-site upon check in on the day of the appointment.
Vaccinations will be given in the Upson Regional Medical Center Auditorium at 801 W. Gordon St., Thomaston, GA. Parking will be available in the parking lot below the
Auditorium entrance. Access into the vaccination clinic can only be through the Auditorium entrance. All other hospital entrances remain restricted at this time.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 706-647-8111, ext. 1347. For more information on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019ncov/vaccines/recommendations.html
