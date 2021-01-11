UPDATE ON OPERATIONS UPSON CO TAG & TAX OFFICE

You may call 706-647-8931 for assistance with your transaction.
Or you may go online on the Upson County website under office of Tax Commissioner and follow the Quick Links menu for tag renewal or property tax payment.
If you call by phone for your transaction or pay property tax online, all credit and debit card fees will be waived until the office opens back up. There’s a drop box on the Tax Commissioner’s door for all paperwork that needs to be processed.
IMPORTANT REMINDER for tag renewals and title work: The State of Georgia tag and title system will be down statewide for upgrades and a merger with the Dept. of Driver Services from Jan. 13—Jan 18th. No tag renewals or title transactions will be done during this time. In order to prepare for this merger the tag office will have to cease all transactions at 3:30 Tuesday, Jan. 12th. Any customers that need to do business with the tag office should do so before 3:30 this Tuesday. The office will remain staffed for all property tax issues during this time.. Upson County Georgia
