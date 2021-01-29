2/2/21 MEETING THOMASTON MAYOR AND COUNCIL

THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance.
B. Approval of Minutes of January 19, 2021.
C. Adoption of Agenda.
D. Kyle Fletcher – Thomaston-Upson Industrial Development Authority.
E. City Attorney’s Report.
F. City Clerk’s Report.
G. City Engineer’s Report.
H. City Manager’s Report.
1. Approval of Appointments to City Committees:
Historic Preservation Commission
Thomaston Tree Board
2. Approval of IT Agreement (Information Technology).
3. Approval of Compact Track Loader
4. Approval of 2020-2021 F350 Pick Up Truck
5. Approval of Downtown Master Plan /
Downtown Market Analysis
6. Authorization for Purchase of Furniture
7. Creation on New Community Committee Relations
8. Authorization Award Sidewalk Project
9. Authorization Demo Water Department
10. Discussion of Passive Use of Lake Thomaston
I. Other Business.
J. Executive Session.
Discussion/Potential Action
No comments:
Post a Comment