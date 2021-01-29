Friday, January 29, 2021

2/2/21 MEETING THOMASTON MAYOR AND COUNCIL

CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
FEBRUARY 2, 2021 – 7:00 P.M.
CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR
THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX

VIRTUAL MEETING VIA CITY OF THOMASTON YOUTUBE PAGE LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR1F8V1o6j-67nNYbOysNwg 

AGENDA

A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance. 

B. Approval of Minutes of January 19, 2021. 

C. Adoption of Agenda. 

D. Kyle Fletcher – Thomaston-Upson Industrial Development Authority. 

E. City Attorney’s Report. 

F. City Clerk’s Report. 

G. City Engineer’s Report. 

H. City Manager’s Report.
1. Approval of Appointments to City Committees:
    Historic Preservation Commission
    Thomaston Tree Board
2. Approval of IT Agreement (Information Technology).
3. Approval of Compact Track Loader
4. Approval of 2020-2021 F350 Pick Up Truck
5. Approval of Downtown Master Plan /
    Downtown Market Analysis      
6. Authorization for Purchase of Furniture
7. Creation on New Community Committee Relations
8. Authorization Award Sidewalk Project
9. Authorization Demo Water Department
10. Discussion of Passive Use of Lake Thomaston 

I. Other Business. 

J. Executive Session. 
 Discussion/Potential Action

