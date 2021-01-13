Arrest In Murder Of Atlanta Teenager Found In Lamar County

Lamar County Sheriff Brad White confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Jaylan Jashad Ray of Albany was arrested in Tallahassee, Florida, with the help of sheriff’s investigators, the U.S. Marshals Service and the GBI.
A family visiting their mother's grave found the body of D’Shaunti Kyanni Hunter, a 17-year-old from Ellenwood in the graveyard across from Unionville Church on Highfalls Park Road, which leads to the entrance to High Falls State Park.
Ray is being held in the Leon County jail and is awaiting extradition to Georgia to face charges.
