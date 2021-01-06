MONTHLY COVID-19 UPDATE FOR DECEMBER 2020

From the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov)
The month of December brought a continuous surge of record-breaking COVID-positive case numbers in Upson and the surrounding counties. Hospitalizations were also on the rise, but death totals remained fairly flat.
Upson County reported 246 new cases in December, the highest single-month total since the beginning of the pandemic. One new death occurred in Upson which broke a 5-week streak of zero deaths. New hospitalizationsincreased from 7 in November to 12 in December. Average test positivity has been steadily rising in Upson from 5.4% in October, to 8.4% in November, to 13.7% in December.
For the combined area including Upson and its bordering counties, positive cases increased dramatically from 575in November to 1,464 in December, the highest monthly total on record. Monroe County had the highest number of new cases at 356, followed by Upson at 246. Talbot County had the lowest number of new cases at 42.The death toll for all of the counties in November was 12, and it remained 12 in December. Lamar County had the most new deaths at 4. In November there were 3 counties with zero deaths, but Taylor County was the only county that had zero deaths in December.
Average 2-week test positivity increased significantly throughout the area. At the end of November Lamar Countywas the only county classified in the Red Zone and all of the others were in the Yellow Zone. By the end of December, test positivity rates placed all 8 counties in the Red Zone. (Of the 159 counties in Georgia only one is currently in the Green Zone, and that is Wilcox County near Cordele.)
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
New Hosp.
Avg 2-wk
March 2020
5
0
April 2020
211
18 (hi)
May 2020
65
16
June 2020
74
9
1
July 2020
116
2
9
Aug 2020
190
10
14
Sept 2020
138
7
14
Oct 2020
45 (lo)
9
17
5.4%
Nov 2020
98
0 (lo)
7
8.4%
Dec 2020
246 (hi)
1
12
13.7%
Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health
DECEMBER 1 – 31, 2020
County
New Cases
New Deaths
Zone
Upson
246
1
Red
Pike
162
2
Red
Lamar
240
4
Red
Monroe
356
2
Red
Crawford
133
1
Red
Taylor
71
0
Red
Talbot
42
1
Red
Meriwether
214
1
Red
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
8-County Area
New Cases
New Deaths
March 2020
24
0
April 2020
405
28
May 2020
266 (lo)
26
June 2020
351
21
July 2020
864
14
Aug 2020
891
53 (hi)
Sept 2020
494
33
Oct 2020
353
22
Nov 2020
575
12 (lo)
Dec 2020
1,464 (hi)
12 (lo)
8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe,
Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
