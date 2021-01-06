Wednesday, January 6, 2021

MONTHLY COVID-19 UPDATE FOR DECEMBER 2020

 From the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov)

 

The month of December brought a continuous surge of record-breaking COVID-positive case numbers in Upson and the surrounding counties. Hospitalizations were also on the rise, but death totals remained fairly flat. 

 

Upson County reported 246 new cases in December, the highest single-month total since the beginning of the pandemic. One new death occurred in Upson which broke a 5-week streak of zero deaths. New hospitalizationsincreased from 7 in November to 12 in December. Average test positivity has been steadily rising in Upson from 5.4% in October, to 8.4% in November, to 13.7% in December.

 

For the combined area including Upson and its bordering counties, positive cases increased dramatically from 575in November to 1,464 in December, the highest monthly total on record. Monroe County had the highest number of new cases at 356, followed by Upson at 246Talbot County had the lowest number of new cases at 42.The death toll for all of the counties in November was 12, and it remained 12 in December. Lamar County had the most new deaths at 4. In November there were 3 counties with zero deaths, but Taylor County was the only county that had zero deaths in December.

 

Average 2-week test positivity increased significantly throughout the area. At the end of November Lamar Countywas the only county classified in the Red Zone and all of the others were in the Yellow Zone. By the end of December, test positivity rates placed all 8 counties in the Red Zone. (Of the 159 counties in Georgia only one is currently in the Green Zone, and that is Wilcox County near Cordele.)


 

Upson County

New Cases

New Deaths

New Hosp.

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

 

 

 

 

 

March 2020

5

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

April 2020

211

18 (hi)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

May 2020

65

16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 2020

74

9

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

July 2020

116

2

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aug 2020

190

10

14

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sept 2020

138

7

14

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oct 2020

45 (lo)

9

17

5.4%

 

 

 

 

 

Nov 2020

98

0 (lo)

7

8.4%

 

 

 

 

 

Dec 2020

246 (hi)

1

12

13.7%

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health



DECEMBER 1 – 31, 2020

County

New Cases

New Deaths

Zone

 

 

 

 

Upson

246

1

Red

 

 

 

 

Pike

162

2

Red

 

 

 

 

Lamar

240

4

Red

 

 

 

 

Monroe

356

2

Red

 

 

 

 

Crawford

133

1

Red

 

 

 

 

Taylor

71

0

Red

 

 

 

 

Talbot

42

1

Red

 

 

 

 

Meriwether

214

1

Red

 

 

 

 

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health



8-County Area

New Cases

New Deaths

 

 

 

March 2020

24

0

 

 

 

April 2020

405

28

 

 

 

May 2020

266 (lo)

26

 

 

 

June 2020

351

21

 

 

 

July 2020

864

14

 

 

 

Aug 2020

891

53 (hi)

 

 

 

Sept 2020

494

33

 

 

 

Oct 2020

353

22

 

 

 

Nov 2020

575

12 (lo)

 

 

 

Dec 2020

1,464 (hi)

12 (lo)

 

 

 

8-County Area = Upson, Pike, Lamar, Monroe,

Crawford, Taylor, Talbot, and Meriwether

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health



