Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Georgia 2021 Football Schedule Released

The Southeastern Conference released the 2021 football schedules today, the Georgia Bulldogs are slated to open against Clemson in Charlotte to kickoff the season.

September 4: Clemson (Charlotte, N.C.)
September 11: UAB (Athens, Ga.)
September 18: South Carolina (Athens, Ga.)
September 25: at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)
October 2: Arkansas (Athens, Ga.)
October 9: at Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)
October 16: Kentucky (Athens, Ga.)
October 23: OPEN
October 30 Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)
November 6: Missouri (Athens, Ga.)
November 13: at Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)
November 20: Charleston Southern (Athens, Ga.)
November 27: at Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.

Georgia also announced the hiring of Jahmile Addae to coach defensive backs, for the entire press release on Addae, click HERE.
Posted by Danny Bishop at 2:43 PM
Labels: ,
Location: Thomaston, GA 30286, USA

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)