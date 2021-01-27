Georgia 2021 Football Schedule Released

September 4: Clemson (Charlotte, N.C.)
September 11: UAB (Athens, Ga.)
September 18: South Carolina (Athens, Ga.)
September 25: at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)
October 2: Arkansas (Athens, Ga.)
October 9: at Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)
October 16: Kentucky (Athens, Ga.)
October 23: OPEN
October 30 Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)
November 6: Missouri (Athens, Ga.)
November 13: at Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)
November 20: Charleston Southern (Athens, Ga.)
November 27: at Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.
Georgia also announced the hiring of Jahmile Addae to coach defensive backs, for the entire press release on Addae, click HERE.
