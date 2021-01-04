UPSON CO UTILITIES OFFICE CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19

Upson County announces that the Upson County Utilities Office will be closed to the public beginning Monday, January 4, 2021, immediately and continuing thru Friday, January 8, 2021, close of business, due to COVID-19 exposure. We will re-evaluate our situation at that time.
Effective Monday, January 4, 2021 utility payments will not be accepted face to face as public access will be suspended until Friday, January 8, 2021. Payments will be accepted by the following:
· Drop box located at 605 W. Gordon Street, Thomaston
· Phone payment by calling 706-647-3513
· Mail payment to P.O. Box 889, Thomaston · Online payment www.upsoncountyga.org
The Utilities Department can be reached at 706-647-3513 to set up an appointment for new service, to make changes to existing service or to cancel service.
