UPSON JR. DEPUTY TRIP TO DC CANCELLED DUE TO COVID-19 ACCORDING TO SHERIFF DAN KILGORE

It is with great sadness that I announce the Junior Deputy Trip to Washington DC for the 2020-2021 school year has been cancelled. Many of the sites normally visited each year are not open due to covid-19 and have no projected date for re-opening. The virus continues to threaten the health of our nation. The safety of our Junior Deputies is paramount. Because of current conditions, we don’t feel that we can safely make the Washington trip during this school year.
Refunds for all fees paid will be issued. Checks will be mailed on Monday February 1, 2021 to the person making the original payment at the address used at registration. For inquiries or address updates, please call Ms. Dawson at 706-646-7902.
We appreciate your interest in the Washington DC Field Trip. This is a wonderful program and we plan to continue offering this opportunity to sixth graders in the next school year.
