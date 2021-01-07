LAMAR COUNTY COVID-19 VACCINE

LaGrange, Ga. – Lamar County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccine to phase 1 a individuals beginning Wednesday, January 13th and continuing every Wednesday from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm, as vaccine is available, at Southern Rivers Energy, 1367 US 341, Barnseville, GA 30204. By appointment only. To receive an appointment, call 770-358-1483 option 4.
Phase 1 A includes:
Healthcare workers in clinical settings (e.g., nurses, physicians, EMS, laboratory technicians, environmental services)
Staff and residents of long-term care facilities
All law enforcement and fire personnel (including volunteer departments)
Adults aged 65 and older (and their caregivers as applicable)
Please bring identification to show proof of age. Wear short sleeves or loose fitting sleeves that can be rolled up and plan to wait in line.
It is recommended that everyone receiving a vaccine wait a minimum of 15 minutes afterwards to monitor for adverse reactions.
