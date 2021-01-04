AGENDA THOMASTON MAYOR AND COUNCIL

CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
JANUARY 5, 2021 – 7:00 P.M.
CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR
THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
VIRTUAL MEETING VIA CITY OF THOMASTON YOUTUBE PAGE LINK:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR1F8V1o6j-67nNYbOysNwg
AGENDA
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance.
B. Approval of Minutes of December 15, 2020 (public hearing) and December 15, 2020 (regular).
C. Adoption of Agenda.
D. Annual Appointments of City Officials:
City Attorney; City Auditor; City Clerk
E. City Attorney’s Report.
F. City Clerk’s Report.
1. Approval of 2021 Municipal Election / Qualifying Fees / Election Date.
G. City Engineer’s Report.
H. City Manager’s Report.
1. Approval of Amendment to Cemetery Ordinance – Increase Size of Grave Markers for Two Grave Lot in Southview Cemetery.
2. Approval of Selection of Consultant – Downtown Revitalization Plan.
3. Approval of Authorization of Execution of Contract Documents with McWright, LLC for Construction of New Fire Station.
4. Approval of Timber Harvesting Ordinance.
5. Approval of Appointments to City Committees and Joint City-County Committees.
I. Other Business.
J. Executive Session.
Discussion/Potential Action.
K. Adjournment.
The City of Thomaston is committed to providing equal access to all of its programs, services and activities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, disability or age. Any individual who needs an accommodation because of disability should contact the City Manager’s Office at (706) 647-4242 as far in advance of a meeting as possible.
