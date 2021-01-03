THOMASTON UPSON SCHOOLS RESTART DELAYED

Students' Return to School Date Pushed to Monday, January 11
TU Remote Learning Window Reopened Through January 5 at 11:59
Due to the substantial increase in positive COVID-19 cases within Upson County, the Thomaston-Upson School System is reopening the window for remote learning for the 2nd semester. Parents will be allowed to choose the remote option starting immediately and continuing through 11:59 PM on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Parents choosing the remote learning option must commit to the full second semester grading period (including 3rd and 4th nine weeks) for students in grades K-12. Once the agreement is complete, it is a binding agreement for your child to participate in remote learning for the second semester January 11 through May 27, 2021. In order to make this change available to our students and parents/guardians, Thomaston-Upson Schools will be pushing the return to school date from January 6, 2021, to Monday, January 11, 2021. All students, face-to face and remote learners, will return to school on Monday, January 11. Please complete the remote learning agreement ONLY if you want your child to move from face-to-face instruction to remote for the 2nd semester of school. You do not have to complete this form if you have previously submitted the remote learning agreement for the 2nd semester.
Links for Second Semester Agreements
ULHS https://forms.gle/c5vGrkVQtFXqAbfU6
...............................................................
Karen F. Truesdale
Director of School & Community Relations and Fine Arts
Thomaston-Upson School System
205 Civic Center Drive
Thomaston, GA 30286
706.646.9325
www.upson.k12.ga.us
No comments:
Post a Comment