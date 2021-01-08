CITY OF THOMASTON TEMPORARY OFFICES CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19

Staff will be available by phone or by email to address any questions or to provide any information necessary concerning the provision of municipal services.
City offices are open, but will be available by APPOINTMENT ONLY.
Citizens are urged to contact City Hall to schedule any such needs. These closures and revised methods/avenues of contact shall remain in effect until further notice.
City Hall Offices:
Mayor’s office 706-647-4242 ext. 4
City Manager’s office 706-647-4242 ext. 4
Finance Department 706-647-6633 ext. 5
Building Official/Code Enforcement 706-647-6633 ext. 3
Thomaston Main Street 706-647-4242 ext. 6
Human Resources 706-647-4242 ext. 7
Please be assured that the City will continue to provide municipal services, including but not limited to, police protection, fire protection, public works, water & sewer treatment and distribution, electrical services, and sanitation. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our City’s wellbeing and safety. Your cooperation and support are appreciated as we make decisions based on what is in the best interest of everyone within the community.
