GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS REVERTS TO AT-HOME LEARNING

The Griffin-Spalding County School System will revert to at-home distance learning following the Christmas break.
According to Interim Superintendent Donald Warren, this change is due to an increase in Spalding County COVID-19 cases.
“Out of an abundance of caution, due to the current increase in COVID-19 cases in Spalding County, GSCS students will return to virtual at-home learning when they resume classes on January 6, following the Christmas break,” Warren said. “The safety and well-being of our students and personnel is always our top priority.”
