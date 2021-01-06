NEW AD AT UGA

Athens, Ga. – Josh Brooks has been named J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics at the University of Georgia. Brooks will become UGA’s 12th athletic director, following the retirement of Greg McGarity, who held the position for 10 years.
“From visionary and strategist to contract negotiator, fundraiser, and champion for student-athletes—the modern-day athletic director must effectively wear many hats,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “I am confident that Josh can wear all of these hats extraordinarily well, and I am excited to see our athletic program continue to evolve as one of the premier programs in the nation with him at the helm.”
Brooks joined the UGA staff in December 2016 as Executive Associate Director of Athletics. He was promoted to UGA Deputy Athletic Director in May 2018 and Senior Deputy Athletic Director in January 2020. Brooks is serving as Interim Athletic Director.
“First, I want to thank President Morehead for giving me this incredible opportunity,” said Brooks. “This is a dream come true, and I am excited to get started. To everyone who supports and represents Georgia athletics—from our student-athletes, donors, and fans to our coaches, staff, and administrators—you are the heart and soul of the Bulldog Nation, and I am honored to lead an organization that means so much to all of us. As athletic director, you can expect me to be visible, to be connected and engaged, and to be tirelessly devoted to the success of our student-athletes.”
The search process was overseen by an 11-person advisory committee, led by Chairman and CEO of Synovus Kessel Stelling, with assistance from Michael Luthi, who leads the UGA Search Group, and Todd Turner, Founder and President of Collegiate Sports Associates. Morehead and McGarity previously worked closely with Turner on the hiring of Tom Crean as the men’s basketball head coach.
“I want to thank the members of the advisory committee, particularly the committee chair, Kessel Stelling, for devoting much of their holiday season to carefully reviewing a large number of interested candidates who met my stated criteria,” said Morehead. “I also want to thank Michael Luthi, who provided excellent support to the committee, as well as Todd Turner, whose guidance was invaluable during the search process. I am pleased that, in the end, the committee was able to interview a highly-qualified and diverse pool of candidates for this position.”
The athletic director position at UGA is responsible for leading the institution’s entire intercollegiate athletic program, which includes 21 NCAA Division I sports teams (9 men’s and 12 women’s) and operates an annual budget of more than $150 million. The athletic director reports directly to the President of the University and serves as a member of University Cabinet.
“Todd and Michael brought a number of highly-qualified candidates before the advisory committee,” said Stelling, who also serves as a member of both the University System of Georgia Board of Regents and the UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors. “After an extensive evaluation process, the committee selected several top-tier candidates to interview. Following those interviews, we provided our perspectives on the qualifications of each to President Morehead, who conducted his interviews. I am delighted with the choice he has made.”
No comments:
Post a Comment