UPSON BOC AGENDA JAN. 11

AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER Chairman Norman Allen
II. INVOCATION
III. PLEDGE
IV. PUBLIC HEARING – Anyone that wishes to make public comments please send them to the County Clerk at jjones@upsoncountyga.org by January 11, 2021 by 5:00 p.m.
Special Exception SPX2020-06, 2060 Waymanville Road, AR- Deer Camp The applicants and property owners, Custom Hunt Club Land Group, LLC, have requested approval from Upson County for a Special Exception for a fourteen (14) space deer camp use on 20.34 acres at 2060 Waymanville Road, east New Harmony Church Road. Larry R. Spruill of Woodstock Georgia is the Registered Agent.
Upson County Commissioners will conduct a Public Hearing for a Beer and Wine Package Sales license. An application is on file in the Commission Office from Linden Ault on the behalf of “6456 Crest Inc.” located at 6456 Crest Highway, Thomaston, GA 30286.
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS - Anyone that wish to make public comments please send them to the County Clerk at jjones@upsoncountyga.org by January 11, 2021 by 5:00 p.m.
VI. CONSENT AGENDA
a. December 8, 2020 Regular Meeting Minutes
b. Acceptance of the November 2020 Financials
c. Acceptance of the updated Projects and Priorities Dashboard
d. Approval of the Reconveyance of Property to Thomaston-Upson County School District
e. Approval of Beer/Wine License Renewal Sunnyside Beverage 3087 Crest Highway & Dollar General 3092 Crest Highway
f. Approval of resolution modifying Classification & Compensation Plan for County Finance Officer VII. NEW BUSINESS
g. Presentation from IDA Director Kyle Fletcher
h. Appointments for County Clerk, County Attorney & County Auditor
i. Approval of 2021 Engagement Letter from Driver Adams + Sharpe
j. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comments
VIII. ADJOURNMENT
