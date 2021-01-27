NEW MD FOR UPSON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER OB GYN

Dr. Williams has over 15 years of practice experience in obstetrics and gynecology. Dr. Williams earned her bachelor’s degrees from the University of Pittsburgh. She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and she completed her residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Dr. Williams is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She most recently practiced in Atlantis, Florida at JFK Medical Center as part of the OB Hospitalist Group. She practiced for over seven years with OB/GYN Specialists of the Palm Beaches at Lakeside Medical Center in Belle Glade, Florida where she also served in the leadership role as the Service Chief of OB/GYN for several years. Dr. Williams also has many years of clinical research experience and has participated in many community speaking engagements.
Dr. Williams is excited to be a part of the Upson community. “I feel as though Thomaston chose me from the moment I first visited the community. I was in search of an area that I could become a part of the community I would be serving. Upson OB/GYN is in a rebuilding phase and there was one missing piece...me. I say this with great humility and understanding of the honor it is to become a part of the Upson and Thomaston communities. There is a need for another provider in the Upson practice that would bring the expertise to provide excellent medical care; both passionately and with great compassion. So, I look with honor and privilege to become part of the office and hospital staff that I view as an inheritance of family and community,” said Dr. Williams.
CEO Jeff Tarrant said “We are so pleased that Dr. Sherida Williams has chosen to establish her practice with Upson Regional alongside Dr. James Zubernis and Dr. Jessica W. Castleberry. She is well experienced in obstetrics and women’s healthcare and is committed to providing exceptional patient experiences.”
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Williams, call Upson OB/GYN at 706-647-9627.
