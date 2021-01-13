SPALDING CO HEALTH DEPARTMENT OFFERING COVID VACCINE

Spalding County Health Department will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday to individuals eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1A.
Adults aged 65 and older and their caregivers as applicable are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Also included in Phase 1A are healthcare workers in clinical settings, such as nurses, physicians, emergency medical professionals, laboratory technicians and environmental services. Also eligible are staff and residents of long-term care facilities and all law enforcement and fire personnel, including volunteer departments.
Vaccines will be given by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Spalding County Health Department, 1007 Memorial Drive, Griffin. Anyone without an appointment will be turned away, according to District 4 Public Health information.
Those interested in making an appointment should call 1-800-847-4262 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m
