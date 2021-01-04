UPSON BOC WORK SESSION AGENDA

UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS 9:00 A.M. – Commission Work Session Thomaston/Upson County Airport – Wednesday, January 6, 2021
1. Call to Order
2. Discussion Items with County Manager
A. Update on 2021 Projects & Priorities dashboard
B. Discuss the Litter Removal Contract
C. Discuss Andrews Chapel School strategy
D. Discuss School Property Deed
3. Discussion Items with Commissioners
E. Homestead Exemptions – Jones
F. Other Items
4. Discussion Items with EMC Engineering
G. Update on TSPLOST Phase II
H. Update on Shop Building Reconstruction Project
I. Other Items
5. Executive Session – Personnel
6. Adjournment
No comments:
Post a Comment