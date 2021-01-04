Monday, January 4, 2021

UPSON BOC WORK SESSION AGENDA

 UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS 9:00 A.M. – Commission Work Session Thomaston/Upson County Airport – Wednesday, January 6, 2021 

1. Call to Order 

2. Discussion Items with County Manager 

A. Update on 2021 Projects & Priorities dashboard 

B. Discuss the Litter Removal Contract 

C. Discuss Andrews Chapel School strategy 

D. Discuss School Property Deed 

3. Discussion Items with Commissioners 

E. Homestead Exemptions – Jones 

F. Other Items 

4. Discussion Items with EMC Engineering 

G. Update on TSPLOST Phase II 

H. Update on Shop Building Reconstruction Project 

I. Other Items 

5. Executive Session – Personnel 

6. Adjournment

