Possible Tornado Touchdown

Southern Upson county was under a tornado warning around 2 pm this afternoon as a storm moved out of Taylor county after downing trees and damaging structures in the Fickling Mill Road area.
|Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Monroe county rescue reported a woman trapped in a mobile home on Dames Ferry Road when personnel arrived, she suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS. Trees were blocking a portion of Hwy 18 near Hwy 87.
Crawford county reported roofs damaged and power lines down just south of Culloden.
