GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS REMOTE LEARNING EXTENDED

Griffin, GA - The Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) will continue to operate in a remote at-home learning model for two additional weeks. COVID-19 numbers in our community have continued to rise and area hospitals remain full and some are deferring patients elsewhere. GSCS district leaders met today (Friday) with a regional epidemiologist and other officials from Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). Based on the data reviewed in this meeting, GSCS leadership felt this to be the best course of action. GSCS will meet weekly with DPH officials to discuss trends in COVID data. Students will continue to complete learning tasks from home, via Chromebooks, until further notice. This decision will be reevaluated in the coming weeks, with a possible return to in-person learning on Monday, February 1. The GSCS Board of Education and district leadership have a strong desire to return to in person education as soon as it is considered reasonably safe.
