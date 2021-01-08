UPSON CO. HEALTH DEPARTMENT COVID-19 VACCINE

Pfizer Thursday, Jan 14th 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
First Methodist Church, 132 Cherokee Rd, Thomaston
By appt. ONLY Call: 706-647-7148 option 5
Please bring identification to show proof of age. Wear short sleeves or loose fitting sleeves that can be rolled up and plan to wait in line.
Vaccine consent forms will be required for each person receiving a vaccine. These will be available onsite to fill out or you can print and complete the form and bring it with you.
It is recommended that everyone receiving a vaccine wait a minimum of 15 minutes afterwards to monitor for adverse reactions.
In some instances, individuals should not receive the vaccine. Contraindications to COVID-19 include:
Known allergy to vaccine components
Anyone who has received any vaccine in the last 14 days (including flu shots)
Persons with known current SARS-CoV-2 infection
Vaccination should be deferred until recovery from acute illness (if person had symptoms) and criteria have been met to discontinue isolation
No minimal interval between infection and vaccination
However, current evidence suggests reinfection uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection and thus persons with documented acute infection in the preceding 90 days may defer vaccination until the end of this period, if desired.
Persons who previously received passive antibody therapy for COVID-19
Vaccination should be deferred for at least 90 days to avoid interference of the treatment with vaccine-induced immune responses–Based on estimated half-life of therapies and evidence suggesting reinfection is uncommon within 90 days of initial infection.
