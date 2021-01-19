GBI ARRESTS CHILD PORN SUSPECT

On Tuesday, January 19th, Spalding County resident, Timothy Woodard, age 44, was charged with the Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material) in violation of O.C.G.A 16-12-100(b)(8) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.
The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Woodard’s online activity after receiving multiple cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating Woodard was uploading child sexual abuse material to a popular online platform.
No comments:
Post a Comment