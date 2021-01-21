SPALDING CO HEALTH DEPARTMENT COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

Spalding County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccine to phase 1A individuals every Friday by appointment only.
To receive an appointment, call 762-888-8180.
Vaccines will be administered at the POD located at: 898 East Solomon Street
Phase 1 A includes:
• Healthcare workers in clinical settings (e.g., nurses, physicians, EMS, laboratory technicians, environmental services)
• Staff and residents of long-term care facilities
• All law enforcement and fire personnel (including volunteer departments)
• Adults aged 65 and older (and their caregivers as applicable) Please bring identification to show proof of age.
Wear short sleeves or loose-fitting sleeves that can be rolled up and plan to wait in line. It is recommended that everyone receiving a vaccine wait a minimum of 15 minutes afterwards to monitor for adverse reactions.
Appointments for second doses are being made at the time of the first dose. Individuals who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will receive a second dose however, it may not be exactly 3 weeks or one month later. Per CDC, you should receive your second dose as close to the 3 week or one month interval as possible but there is no maximum interval between doses for Pfizer or Moderna.
Contraindications to COVID-19 include:
Known allergy to vaccine components. Anyone who has received any vaccine in the last 14 days. Persons with known current SARS-CoV-2 infection
• Vaccination should be deferred until recovery from acute illness (if person had symptoms) and criteria have been met to discontinue isolation.
• No minimal interval between infection and vaccination
• However, current evidence suggests reinfection uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection and thus persons with documented acute infection in the preceding 90 days may defer vaccination until the end of this period, if desired. Persons who previously received passive antibody therapy for COVID-19
• Vaccination should be deferred for at least 90 days to avoid interference of the treatment with vaccine-induced immune responses – Based on estimated halflife of therapies and evidence suggesting reinfection is uncommon within 90 days of initial infection. Persons with a known SARS-CoV-2 Exposure
• Community or outpatient setting: – Defer vaccination until quarantine period has ended to avoid exposing healthcare personnel (HCP) or other persons during vaccination visit.
District 4 Public Health will continue to provide updates on www.district4health.org letting the public know when vaccine becomes available. It is critical that even as vaccine becomes available to more people, all residents continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently. While the COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective in preventing illness in the individual being vaccinated, it is not yet known if the vaccine fully prevents person-to person transmission or asymptomatic infections.
No comments:
Post a Comment