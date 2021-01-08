THOMASTON-UPSON SCHOOLS REOPEN MONDAY JAN 11

Thomaston-Upson students will be returning to traditional (face-to-face) learning on Monday, January 11. Remote learning will also resume on that same day. All enhanced safety and sanitization measures will remain in place for schools and buses. These include, but are not limited to:
Mask Mandate - The mask mandate is still in effect for all students and staff when social distancing cannot take place. (Exceptions to this mandate may be granted with appropriate medical documentation.)
Temperature Checks - All staff will check and record their temperature upon entering TU facilities. Student temperature checks will be conducted as they enter school buses (for bus riders) or as they enter the schools (for car riders). An individual with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to stay at school.
Cleaning and Disinfecting of Buses - Bus drivers will clean and disinfect buses twice a day (after morning and afternoon routes).
Cleaning and Disinfecting of Classrooms, etc. - Teachers, paraprofessionals, and other staff are asked to clean their classrooms, offices, and other workspaces throughout the school day. Custodial staff will do a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of school facilities after the school day ends and if a student/staff becomes ill while at school
Social Distancing - Follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Remain 6 feet away from others.
Duration of Contact - Limit contact time to 15 minutes whenever possible.
Practice Proper Hygiene - Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Refrain from touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.
Stay home if you are sick, have come in close contact to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or have someone in your immediate family who has tested positive or is in the process of being tested.
No comments:
Post a Comment