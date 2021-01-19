SIMMONS NAMED SCHOOL SUPERINTENDANT GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS

Simmons Named GSCS School Superintendent Griffin, GA - In a special called board meeting, at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, the Griffin-Spalding Board of Education voted 5-0 to name Keith Simmons as the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) School Superintendent. Simmons is a veteran educator and has served as teacher, coach, Dean of Students, assistant principal, principal and chief of staff during his 25+ year career in education. GSCS Board of Education Member Will Doss said, “We were thankful to have such a rich pool of qualified candidates in our superintendent search process. The board unanimously feels that Keith Simmons will be a great leader for our school system. His start date will be March 1, 2021.” Keith Simmons is returning to Griffin having served the past five years in Bibb County under prior GSCS superintendent, Dr. Curtis Jones. As Bibb County Schools Chief of Staff, Simmons managed operations to lead the system in serving 33 schools and over 20,000 students. Before accepting the central office position in Bibb County, Simmons was principal of Griffin High School for six years. During his time at Griffin High, graduation rates increased each year and he showed a commitment to providing additional Career, Technical, and Agricultural Educational (CTAE) opportunities. He showed a commitment to improving climate, culture and educational equity. Simmons also served in the Monroe County School System as principal. He began his educational career in his hometown of Kissimmee, Florida and he served in the greater Orlando area for the first seven years of his career. His educational training consists of a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Communication from University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky, a Master’s of Arts in Educational Leadership from Barry University in Florida, a Specialist Degree in Curriculum from Walden University and is currently a doctoral candidate at the University of Georgia. His leadership preparation includes completing the National Superintendents Academy, the AASA Urban Superintendents Academy and the Superintendent Professional Development Program through the Georgia School Superintendents Association. Additionally, Simmons participated in the Public Education Leadership Project at Harvard University, focusing on developing district policies and practices for improving student attendance. He has presented to national, state, and regional audiences on school improvement, strategic planning, organizational management, leadership development, racial equity, stakeholder communication and supporting schools and families during COVID-19. He is married to Donna, and they have two sons.
