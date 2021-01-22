Thomaston Man Wanted By PD For Homicide

|TPD Case number:
20-12-00056
During a home invasion on the evening of December 1st, 2020, two men entered a residence on Wellington Dr. to commit a robbery at which time they shot and killed the victim, Michael Gates.
Jakari Daniel, aka “Byrd”, is wanted in connection with this Homicide and is considered armed and dangerous. Daniel is a 26-year-old black male, approximately 160 lbs., between the height of 5’08 and 5’09. Daniel has facial tattoos to include a cross in the middle of his forehead.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jakari Daniel, we strongly urge you to contact the Thomaston Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 706-647-5455 immediately.
No comments:
Post a Comment