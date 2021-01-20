MID-MONTH COVID-19 UPDATE FOR JANUARY 15, 2021

From the Georgia Department of Public Health
December’s surge in COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations, and test positivity rates has continued into the first half of January; but the new year is now also bringing a steady rise in the number of deaths in middle Georgia’s District 4.
Upson County reported 246 new cases and 14 new hospitalizations for the first half of January, the highest numbers since the beginning of the pandemic. After a 5-week run of zero deaths in November and early December, Upson reported 1 new death the last half of December, and now 2 new deaths the first half of January. Upson’s average 2-week test positivity, which had been as low as 4.4% the last half of October, is now 23.4% for the first half of January, compared to the State’s average of 19%. All 12 counties in District 4 are classified in the Red Zone for test positivity.
Upson County is part of middle Georgia’s Hospital Region F, which also includes hospitals in Spalding, Henry, Monroe, Bibb and Houston Counties. The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Region F has been steadily increasing, from 16% the first half of December, to 27% the last half of December, to 38% the first half of January. The 38% COVID patients in Region F compares to the State average of 32%.
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
New Hosp
Avg 2-wk
Region F
March 1 – 31
5
0
April 1 – 15
134
5
April 16 – 30
77
13 (hi)
May 1 – 15
41
10
May 16 – 31
24
6
June 1 – 15
14 (lo)
6
1
June 16 – 30
60
3
0 (lo)
July 1 – 15
38
2
5
July 16 – 31
78
0 (lo)
4
Aug 1 – 15
153
4
9
Aug 16 – 31
37
6
5
Sept 1 – 15
65
4
7
Sept 16 – 30
73
3
7
Oct 1 – 15
29
6
10
6.6%
Oct 16 – 31
16
3
7
4.4%
Nov 1 – 15
35
0 (lo)
1
6.0%
Nov 16 – 30
63
0 (lo)
6
10.9%
Dec 1 – 15
57
0 (lo)
4
11.7%
15.8%
Dec 16 – 31
189 (hi)
1
8
15.6%
27.1%
Jan 1 – 15
246 (hi)
2
14 (hi)
23.4%
38.3%
Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health
