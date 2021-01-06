UPSON UPSON COUNTY PROBATE COURT CALENDAR CHANGE

Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Upson County, I feel it best to continue the court calendars that are scheduled for the month of January. This will be for both the arraignment calendar and the contested calendar. Arraignment, that was scheduled for Monday, January 11th, will be continued to Monday, February 8th at 9:00 a.m. The contested calendar, that was scheduled for Monday, January 25th, will be continued to Monday, March 22nd at 9:00 a.m. Both calendars are quite large and I feel the risk is far too great for the citizens of Upson County. If you have any questions, please call the probate office at 706-647-7015 or you can email the traffic clerk at cmallory@upsoncountyga.org.Danielle McRae, Judge
Upson County Probate Court
