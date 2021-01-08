CHANGES IN UPSON COUNTY GOVERNMENT

Upson County Board of
Commissioners
106 East Lee Street Thomaston, GA 30286
(706) 647-7012
Thursday, January 7, 2021
PRESS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Upson County Government
THOMASTON, GA – After reviewing guidance from Georgia Department of Public Health and Upson Regional Medical Center, Upson County announces the following temporary changes in operations for public access to City and County government facilities.
Effective Monday, January 11, 2021 County Offices are open and will be available by APPOINTMENT ONLY. All offices will be reached via phone or email. Please call ahead and we will be happy to assist you.
A directory for Upson County can be found at www.upsoncountyga.org.
Airport
706-647-4500
Open, Restricted Access
Animal Control
706-647-5586
Open, “Return to Owner”
appointments only
Archives
706-646-2437
Open, By Appointment Only
Bldg. & Zoning, Code Enforcement & Bldg.
Inspection
706-647-1297
Open, By Appointment Only
Commissioners Office Finance &
Administration
706-647-7012
Open, By Appointment Only
Clerk of Court
706-647-5847
Open, By Appointment Only
Extension
Office/County Agent
706-647-8989
Open, By Appointment Only1
IDA
706-601-2628
Open, By Appointment Only
Juvenile Court
706-647-0028
Open, By Appointment Only
Magistrate Court
706-647-6891
Open, By Appointment Only
Probate Court
706-647-7015
Open, By Appointment Only
Recreation
706-647-9691
Open, By Appointment Only2
Registrar Office
706-647-6259
Open, By Appointment Only
Road Department
706-647-2824
Open, By Appointment Only3
Senior Center
706-647-1607
Building Closed
Meal Delivery Ongoing
Sprewell Bluff
706-601-6711
Open
Sheriff Department
706-647-7411
Open, Limited Access
Tax Assessor
706-647-8176
Open, By Appointment Only
Tax Commissioner
706-647-8931
No public access. Business
conducted by phone.
Water/Waste
Department
706-647-3515
706-646-5439
Open, By Appointment Only4
It is requested that face coverings be worn when in Upson County buildings.
1. Extension Office - County Agent-Will be taking soil, water, forage, litter, food, etc. samples. Must call first.
2. Recreation - Civic Center - Open for voting purposes ONLY. All recreation activities, which includes, but not limited to: spring registrations, classes, events, rentals, fields and sporting leagues have been temporarily suspended. Current activities and spring registrations will resume at a later time.
3. Road Department - Driveway permits and logging permits can be made by phone or email atpfuentes@upsoncountyga.org.
4. Water Department - Will be taking appointments for new/disconnect service. Payments will be accepted by phone, online, drop box or mail.
No comments:
Post a Comment