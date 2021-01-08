Friday, January 8, 2021

CHANGES IN UPSON COUNTY GOVERNMENT

 

 

Upson County Board of 

Commissioners

106 East Lee Street Thomaston, GA 30286

(706) 647-7012


Thursday, January 7, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Upson County Government

 

THOMASTON, GA – After reviewing guidance from Georgia Department of Public Health and Upson Regional Medical Center, Upson County announces the following temporary changes in operations for public access to City and County government facilities.

 

Effective Monday, January 11, 2021 County Offices are open and will be available by APPOINTMENT ONLY. All offices will be reached via phone or email. Please call ahead and we will be happy to assist you.

 

A directory for Upson County can be found at www.upsoncountyga.org.

 

Airport

706-647-4500

Open, Restricted Access

Animal Control

706-647-5586

Open, “Return to Owner”

appointments only

Archives

706-646-2437

Open, By Appointment Only

Bldg. & Zoning, Code Enforcement & Bldg.

Inspection

706-647-1297

Open, By Appointment Only

Commissioners Office Finance &

Administration

706-647-7012

Open, By Appointment Only

Clerk of Court

706-647-5847

Open, By Appointment Only

Extension

Office/County Agent

706-647-8989

Open, By Appointment Only1

 

 


IDA

706-601-2628

Open, By Appointment Only

Juvenile Court

706-647-0028

Open, By Appointment Only

Magistrate Court

706-647-6891

Open, By Appointment Only

Probate Court

706-647-7015

Open, By Appointment Only

Recreation

706-647-9691

Open, By Appointment Only2

 

Registrar Office

706-647-6259

Open, By Appointment Only

Road Department

706-647-2824

Open, By Appointment Only3

 

Senior Center

706-647-1607

Building Closed

Meal Delivery Ongoing

Sprewell Bluff

706-601-6711

Open

Sheriff Department

706-647-7411

Open, Limited Access

Tax Assessor

706-647-8176

Open, By Appointment Only

Tax Commissioner

706-647-8931

No public access. Business

conducted by phone.

Water/Waste

Department

706-647-3515

706-646-5439

Open, By Appointment Only4

 

 

 

 

It is requested that face coverings be worn when in Upson County buildings.

 

1.     Extension Office - County Agent-Will be taking soil, water, forage, litter, food, etc. samples. Must call first.

2.     Recreation - Civic Center - Open for voting purposes ONLY. All recreation activities, which includes, but not limited to: spring registrations, classes, events, rentals, fields and sporting leagues have been temporarily suspended. Current activities and spring registrations will resume at a later time.

3.     Road Department - Driveway permits and logging permits can be made by phone or email atpfuentes@upsoncountyga.org.

4.     Water Department - Will be taking appointments for new/disconnect service. Payments will be accepted by phone, online, drop box or mail.

