Wednesday, January 13, 2021

UPSON COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE

January 10, 2021

From the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report)

and District 4 Public Health (https://www.district4health.org/)

Testing by District 4 Public Health increased dramatically in December, averaging 130 tests each Wednesday at the drive-through at Upson Regional parking deck. In November the average number of tests each Wednesday was only 45 and in October only 36.

Two-week moving averages for total drive-through and clinic COVID-19 testing in Upson County have shown positivity rates steadily rising from 5.4% in October, to 8.4% in November, to 13.7% in December. The average 2-week test positivity for just the first 10 days in January is 23.6%.

Upson County is in Georgia’s highest bracket for case rate per 100,000 people in the last 14 days. This bracket includes any county with a rate higher than 930. Upson’s rate is currently 959 which ranks it as #34 among Georgia’s 159 counties. Nearby Lamar County ranks #23 with a rate of 1,018, and Butts County is #22 with a rate of 1,037. The #1 most infected county in the state is Jackson County in northeast Georgia, with a rate of 1,454.


District 4 Drive-Thru Testing at Upson Regional

All Upson 
Test Sites

Month

Total Specimens

Daily Average

Avg 2-wk % Pos

Aug 2020

352

88

Sept 2020

276

55

Oct 2020

144

36

5.4%

Nov 2020

136

45

8.4%

Dec 2020

652

130

13.7%

 

 

