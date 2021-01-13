UPSON COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE

January 10, 2021
From the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report)
and District 4 Public Health (https://www.district4health.org/)
Testing by District 4 Public Health increased dramatically in December, averaging 130 tests each Wednesday at the drive-through at Upson Regional parking deck. In November the average number of tests each Wednesday was only 45 and in October only 36.
Two-week moving averages for total drive-through and clinic COVID-19 testing in Upson County have shown positivity rates steadily rising from 5.4% in October, to 8.4% in November, to 13.7% in December. The average 2-week test positivity for just the first 10 days in January is 23.6%.
Upson County is in Georgia’s highest bracket for case rate per 100,000 people in the last 14 days. This bracket includes any county with a rate higher than 930. Upson’s rate is currently 959 which ranks it as #34 among Georgia’s 159 counties. Nearby Lamar County ranks #23 with a rate of 1,018, and Butts County is #22 with a rate of 1,037. The #1 most infected county in the state is Jackson County in northeast Georgia, with a rate of 1,454.
District 4 Drive-Thru Testing at Upson Regional
All Upson
Month
Total Specimens
Daily Average
Avg 2-wk % Pos
Aug 2020
352
88
Sept 2020
276
55
Oct 2020
144
36
5.4%
Nov 2020
136
45
8.4%
Dec 2020
652
130
13.7%
