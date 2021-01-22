Friday, January 22, 2021
Representative Beth Camp Receives Committee Assignments
“It is my great honor to serve the wonderful citizens of Lamar, Pike and Upson counties,” said Rep. Camp. “One of the most powerful and humbling moments of my life was taking the oath of office. I am appreciative of the responsiveness of the House leadership in assigning me to committees that directly impact House District 131. Agriculture is vital for our local economy as food and fiber provide valuable jobs and use of the bountiful land, and I stand with farmers and producers. Access to rural broadband and rural economic development are priorities to improve the lives of hardworking citizens in these counties. My committee assignments will facilitate moving these important objectives forward.”
The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.
For more information about the Committee on Assignments and a complete list of all House Committee assignments, please click here.
Posted by Danny Bishop at 1:43 PM
Labels: Local News
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment