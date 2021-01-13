GRIFFIN CITY MANAGER KENNY SMITH TO RETIRE

At Tuesday night’s City of Griffin Board of Commissioners’ meeting, Mr. Smith asked the Commission to accept his retirement. He said, “It is with pride, honor and reflective emotion that I submit this resignation and ask for your acceptance and continued prayers for us all.” It is exactly that which he deserves – acceptance, prayers, and congratulations for a job well done. His retirement will be effective March 31, 2021 but, in the interim, he will continue to work diligently for succession, transition and continuity.
Deputy City Manager Jessica O’Connor stated, “This is a bittersweet day for all of us at the City of Griffin. The employees at the City have had the ability to witness and learn from a great example of what public service and a love for this community looks like in Mr. Smith. I will forever be indebted to him and the role he has played in my life over the last few years. I know that our future is bright, as we have a generation of staff, advisors, and citizens that are dedicated to making sure the City of Griffin continues to grow together.”
