Weekly COVID-19 Report

The number of new cases reported since last Friday is 13,982. There were 460 deaths reported, the mortality rate increased to 2.12%.
Statewide, testing decreased 13% from last week a total of 145,141. The positive rate is 9.63%.
Upson county reported 4 deaths, Spalding 6, Lamar 2, Monroe 4, Butts 1, Meriwether 2, Taylor 1, Coweta 5 and Fayette 2.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases with 25,439 and the highest number of deaths with 535.
County
Cases
Deaths
New
Cases
Upson
672
58
26
Pike
287
8
16
Spalding
1,202
54
50
Lamar
328
16
6
Monroe
601
43
14
Butts
571
41
15
Meriwether
499
11
|22
Talbot
155
5
1
Taylor
134
7
29
Crawford
154
3
6
Coweta
2,201
31
107
Fayette
1,613
40
74
Unknown
2,505
3
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
