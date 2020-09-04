Friday, September 4, 2020

Weekly COVID-19 Report

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia is 279,354, the number of deaths is 5,931, Hospitalizations 25,402, ICU admissions 4,664.

The number of new cases reported since last Friday is 13,982. There were 460 deaths reported, the mortality rate increased to 2.12%.

Statewide, testing decreased 13% from last week a total of 145,141. The positive rate is 9.63%.

Upson county reported 4 deaths, Spalding 6, Lamar 2, Monroe 4, Butts 1, Meriwether 2, Taylor 1, Coweta 5 and Fayette 2.

 Fulton county has the highest number of cases with 25,439 and the highest number of deaths with 535.

County
Cases
Deaths
New
Cases
Upson
672
58
  26  
Pike
287
8
 16 
Spalding
1,202
54
 50 
Lamar
328
16
6
Monroe
601
43
 14 
Butts
571
41
15
Meriwether
499
11
22
Talbot
155
5
 1 
Taylor
134
7
 29 
Crawford
154
3
   6   
Coweta
2,201
31
 107 
Fayette
1,613
40
74
Unknown
2,505
3


The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.

For the complete report, click HERE 
Posted by Danny Bishop at 5:38 PM
