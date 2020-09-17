Thursday, September 17, 2020

PIKE CO ROADS CLOSED DUE TO RAINFALL

Below is a list of road closures in Pike County due to the substantial rainfall. The roads are still being evaluated. PLEASE, if you see water over the roadway do NOT drive through it. 


River Road has minor flooding but will be ok to travel slowly.

Turner Road between Concord Road and Milner Road is impassable.

West Road between Bottoms Road and Wright Road is impassable.

McKinley Road between Highway 18 and Glover Road is impassable.

Old Zebulon Road by the bridge is under water between Cook Road and Powder Creek 

Hunter Road is impassable

