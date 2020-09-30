Wednesday, September 30, 2020

UPDATE FROM OFFICE OF VOTER REGISTRATION UPSON CO.

 UPSON COUNTY

OFFICE OF VOTER REGISTRATION

Election Supervisor Chief Registrar

Pam W. Releford Kelly L. King

NOTICE

The Upson County Board of Elections is NOT mailing out absentee ballot applications that are affiliated with any party. If a citizen completes, submits, & signs these absentee applications the Elections office will fulfill this request. Citizens may track their absentee ballot at https://georgia.ballottrax.net/voter/ .

Reminders: The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5th

Ballot Drop box is located in the City utility drive thru and outside the county Elections Office door.

Early Voting begins Oct. 12 – Oct. 30 at the Civic Center

Monday – Friday 8:30am – 5:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 24th 9am – 4pm

