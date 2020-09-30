UPDATE FROM OFFICE OF VOTER REGISTRATION UPSON CO.

UPSON COUNTY
OFFICE OF VOTER REGISTRATION
Election Supervisor Chief Registrar
Pam W. Releford Kelly L. King
NOTICE
The Upson County Board of Elections is NOT mailing out absentee ballot applications that are affiliated with any party. If a citizen completes, submits, & signs these absentee applications the Elections office will fulfill this request. Citizens may track their absentee ballot at https://georgia.ballottrax.net/voter/ .
Reminders: The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5th
Ballot Drop box is located in the City utility drive thru and outside the county Elections Office door.
Early Voting begins Oct. 12 – Oct. 30 at the Civic Center
Monday – Friday 8:30am – 5:00pm
Saturday, Oct. 24th 9am – 4pm
