Tuesday Board Of Education COVID-19 Report

The Thomaston-Upson School System was informed of the following confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty, and staff today, September 1, 2020. 

All Thomaston-Upson employees and students who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate at home for 10 days. They must be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to school. Numbers reported are not cumulative. The health and well-being of all students, staff, and the greater community continue to be of primary importance. Feel free to contact your child’s school if you have questions.

Upson-Lee High School
  • 1 student has been quarantined at home due to exposure/close proximity
Upson-Lee Middle School
  • 1 confirmed positive case among students
  • 1 faculty/staff has been quarantined at home due to exposure/close proximity
  • 6 students have been quarantined at home due to exposure/close proximity
Upson-Lee Elementary
  • 1 confirmed positive case among faculty/staff
  • 2 students have been quarantined at home due to exposure/close proximity
Upson-Lee Primary School, Upson-Lee Pre-K and Upson-Lee Alternative had no new cases today.
