Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Thomaston-Upson Schools Closed Thursday

Due to possible severe weather from the remnants of Hurricane Sally and concerns for the safety of Thomaston-Upson students and staff, all Thomaston-Upson Schools and Central Office will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, September 17th.
Posted by Danny Bishop at 8:55 PM
Labels:
Location: Thomaston, GA 30286, USA

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)