Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Thomaston-Upson Schools Closed Thursday
Due to possible severe weather from the remnants of Hurricane Sally and concerns for the safety of Thomaston-Upson students and staff, all Thomaston-Upson Schools and Central Office will be
closed
tomorrow,
Thursday, September 17th
.
Posted by
Danny Bishop
at
8:55 PM
