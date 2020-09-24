GRIFFIN BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ANNOUNCE A PROPOSED TAX INCREASE

City Commissioners Announce Proposed Property Tax Increase
Sep 24 – The City of Griffin Board of Commissioners today announces its intention to increase the 2020 property taxes it will levy this year by 3.51 percent over the rollback millage rate.
Each year, the board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the city. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the city indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
The budget tentatively adopted by the City of Griffin Board of Commissioners requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate; therefore, before the City of Griffin Board of Commissioners may finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings at special called meetings on this tax increase to be held at the W. Elmer George Municipal Hall located at 100 South Hill Street, Griffin, Georgia, on October 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM and 6:01 PM and on October 9, 2020 at 9:00 AM. A special called meeting will be held on October 9, 2020 immediately following the public hearing to formally adopt the millage rate.
