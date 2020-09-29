UPSON CO. SHERIFF DAN KILGORE ANNOUNCES BURGLARY ARRESTS

NEWS RELEASE
Deputies investigated a burglary that occurred between April and August at a hunting camp on New Harmony Rd. in Upson County. Numerous items were reported stolen including hunting gear, a Suzuki 4- wheeler and a Yamaha Rhino side by side utility vehicle. The total value of all the items taken is approximately $15,000 dollars.
Upon investigation, several subjects were arrested and charged with burglary.
Those arrested are :
Justin William Blankenship ,23, 6031 Indian Trail, Thomaston
Chelsea Elizabeth Walthall ,27, 75 McG ath Rd., Yatesville
Cynthia Ann Ard ,27, 2045 Rocky Bottom Rd., Thomaston
Rickey Keith Verhine ,33, address unknown (arrested in Alabama),
James Vincent Harris ,30, 200 Avenue L, Thomaston
Chadwick Ryan Campbell Sr., 33, 65 East Peachtree St., Thomaston
Michael James Thompson Jr.,31, 75 McGrath Rd. , Yatesville
The majority of the property that was reported stolen has been recovered. The victims in this case all live in Florida.
This investigation is active and ongoing
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
September 29, 2020
