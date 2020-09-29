Tuesday, September 29, 2020

UPSON CO. SHERIFF DAN KILGORE ANNOUNCES BURGLARY ARRESTS

 NEWS RELEASE

 

Deputies investigated a burglary that occurred between April and August at a hunting camp on New Harmony Rd. in Upson County. Numerous items were reported stolen including hunting gear, a Suzuki 4- wheeler and a Yamaha Rhino side by side utility vehicle. The total value of all the items taken is approximately $15,000 dollars.

Upon investigation, several subjects were arrested and charged with burglary.

Those arrested are :

Justin William Blankenship ,23, 6031 Indian Trail, Thomaston

Chelsea Elizabeth Walthall ,27, 75 McG ath Rd., Yatesville

Cynthia Ann Ard ,27, 2045 Rocky Bottom Rd., Thomaston

Rickey Keith Verhine ,33, address unknown (arrested in Alabama), 

James Vincent Harris ,30, 200 Avenue L, Thomaston

Chadwick Ryan Campbell Sr., 33, 65 East Peachtree St., Thomaston

Michael James Thompson Jr.,31, 75 McGrath Rd. , Yatesville

The majority of the property that was reported stolen has been recovered. The victims in this case all live in Florida.

This investigation is active and ongoing

Dan Kilgore, Sheriff

September 29, 2020

 

Upson County Georgia
