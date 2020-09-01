NEW SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE FOR CRAWFORD CO

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his appointments of Connie Williford and Gregory Voyles to fill vacancies on the Superior Courts of the Macon and Southern Judicial Circuits, respectively.
Williford will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Verda Colvin to the Georgia Court of Appeals. The Macon Judicial Circuit is comprised of Bibb, Crawford, and Peach counties. Voyles will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable James Tunison, Jr. The Southern Judicial Circuit is comprised of Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, Lowndes, and Thomas counties.
Connie Williford holds a bachelor's degree in English from the University of West Georgia and law degree from Mercer University. In law school, she interned for the U.S. Middle District of Georgia and worked as a law clerk at the Coweta County Solicitor's Office. As an attorney, she previously worked at Reynolds & McArthur and later founded her own firm, The Law Offices of Connie L. Williford. She is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Bootle Inn of Court, Macon Bar Association, Georgia Association of Women Lawyers where she serves on its Foundation Board, and Georgia State Bar Family Law Section. In 2020 Williford was named Macon Bar Association's “Lawyer of the Year," and she was recently awarded the Justice Robert Benham Award for Community Service. Williford and her family reside in Macon.
Gregory Voyles received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from Valdosta State University and law degree from Florida State University. He previously served as an associate attorney with William E. Moore, Jr., P.C., a partner at Moore & Voyles, P.C., and as the owner and sole practitioner of Gregory A. Voyles, P.C. He is a member of the Georgia Bar Association, Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, Georgia Association of Defense Lawyers, and Valdosta Bar Association. Voyles and his family live in Hahira.
