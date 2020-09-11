Friday, September 11, 2020

Weekly COVID-19 Report, Upson Surpasses 700 Cases

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia is 290,781, the number of deaths is 6,246, Hospitalizations 26,163, ICU admissions 4,794.

The number of new cases reported since last Friday is 11,427. There were 315 deaths reported, the mortality rate increased to 2.15%.

Statewide, testing decreased 39% compared to the first 11 days of August, a total of 126,194 since last Friday. 

 The positive rate remains high at 9.46%.

Upson county reported 1 death, Lamar 1, Monroe 1, Taylor 1, Crawford 1, Coweta 3 and Fayette 4.

Fulton county has the highest number of cases with 26,022 and the highest number of deaths with 551.

County
Cases
Deaths
New
Cases
Upson
701
59
  29  
Pike
296
8
 9 
Spalding
1,240
54
 38 
Lamar
341
17
13
Monroe
620
44
 19 
Butts
600
41
29
Meriwether
513
11
14
Talbot
156
5
 1 
Taylor
175
8
 41 
Crawford
162
4
   8   
Coweta
2,379
34
 178 
Fayette
1,657
44
44
Unknown
2,426
3


The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.

For the complete report, click HERE 
Posted by Danny Bishop at 8:00 PM
Labels: ,
Location: Thomaston, GA 30286, USA

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)