Weekly COVID-19 Report, Upson Surpasses 700 Cases

The number of new cases reported since last Friday is 11,427. There were 315 deaths reported, the mortality rate increased to 2.15%.
Statewide, testing decreased 39% compared to the first 11 days of August, a total of 126,194 since last Friday.
The positive rate remains high at 9.46%.
Upson county reported 1 death, Lamar 1, Monroe 1, Taylor 1, Crawford 1, Coweta 3 and Fayette 4.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases with 26,022 and the highest number of deaths with 551.
County
Cases
Deaths
New
Cases
Upson
701
59
29
Pike
296
8
9
Spalding
1,240
54
38
Lamar
341
17
13
Monroe
620
44
19
Butts
600
41
29
Meriwether
513
11
|14
Talbot
156
5
1
Taylor
175
8
41
Crawford
162
4
8
Coweta
2,379
34
178
Fayette
1,657
44
44
Unknown
2,426
3
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
