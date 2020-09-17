HEALTH AND WELLNESS DEGREE AT GORDON STATE

SACSCOC Approves Gordon’s Health and Wellness Degree
Courses for New Degree Offered for Spring Semester 2021
Katheryne A. Fields, Director of Marketing
BARNESVILLE - The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) recently approved the Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness at Gordon State College.
Advising for the new degree is available now for current students for courses that will be offered for Spring Semester 2021, which starts January 11. New or transfer students not enrolled at Gordon State will need to complete the admissions process. Health and Wellness Program Coordinator Jeff White said students taking a full load and summer schedules have the potential to complete the program in three years.
Housed in the School of Education, Mathematics, and Applied Sciences, the Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness is an interdisciplinary degree program for students interested in professional careers in non-clinical health fields and the curriculum is intended to introduce students to vocational areas in health and wellness and prepare them for future post-graduate studies.
The program will be current with the growing area of public and community health and includes offerings in rural health, a Georgia government executive and legislative concern. Program delivery will include online courses when appropriate and traditional in-person classes on the institution’s main campus in Barnesville and the McDonough campus. For a program map for the Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness, email jwhite@gordonstate.edu.
The mission of the health and wellness program is to provide high-quality professionals for employment in worksites such as fitness centers, hospitals, corporations, schools, government, non-government agencies and many other settings in Gordon State College’s primary fourteen-county delivery areas and throughout the state. The degree will also allow recipients to pursue a master’s or graduate degree in health-related disciplines.
Dean of the School of Education, Mathematics and Applied Sciences Joseph Jones said, “The new program will positively impact our college and our region. We are excited about the future possibilities this degree will open for so many of our students and partnerships across the state.”
This general degree is designed to provide students with a foundation in basic sciences, health-related sciences, as well as developing knowledge and skills in healthcare delivery systems, health promotion, health education, research, ethical, legal, and cultural issues related to healthcare.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs C. Jeffery Knighton stated, “The Health and Wellness baccalaureate is another example of how Gordon State College is working with our 14-county service region to meet local workforce needs. In addition to providing students with a strong academic foundation, the curriculum will also provide students with the hand-on skills to succeed in this vitally needed field. We are very excited that our students will have this opportunity.”
White said the approval of the Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness is the culmination of a lot of work by the Health and Physical Education faculty over the past year.
“We are all very excited about the program, excited for Gordon to have this program and most importantly excited to offer this program for our students,” said White, who also serves as a professor of health and physical education.
GSC’s new program was initially approved by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents in its virtual meeting May 12.
