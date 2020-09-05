South Metro's News Leader
Saturday, September 5, 2020
U-L Knights Win Home Opener
The Upson-Lee Knights defeated the LaGrange Grangers 31-19 in the 2020 home opener at Matthews Field Friday night.
In other scores,
Griffin 35
Spalding 14
Lamar County 43
Pike County 13
Posted by
Danny Bishop
at
8:55 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Upson-Lee Knights Sports
Location:
Thomaston, GA 30286, USA
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment