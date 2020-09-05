Saturday, September 5, 2020

U-L Knights Win Home Opener

The Upson-Lee Knights defeated the LaGrange Grangers 31-19 in the 2020 home opener at Matthews Field Friday night.

In other scores,

Griffin 35
Spalding 14

Lamar County  43
Pike County  13
