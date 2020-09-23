DR. ENRIQUE RALLS APPOINTED COWAN ROAD MIDDLE SCHOOL PRINCIPAL IN GRIFFIN

Dr. Enrique Ralls Appointed Cowan Road Middle School Principal Griffin, GA - The Griffin-Spalding County Board of Education approved the appointment of Dr. Enrique Ralls as principal of Cowan Road Middle School during a virtual called board meeting held September 22, 2020. Dr. Ralls joins the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) from Gwinnett County Public Schools where he has served as the assistant principal of Minor Elementary School for the last four years. Prior to that role, he served as the assistant principal of Upson-Lee Middle School in Thomaston, Georgia for over four years. Ralls also has six years of middle school teaching experience with Clayton County School System. Dr. Ralls received his bachelor’s degree in Middle Grade Education and his master’s degree, specialist degree and doctorate in Education Leadership from the University of West Georgia. "I am very excited to have Dr. Ralls join GSCS to serve with the students and staff at Cowan Road Middle School,” said GSCS Superintendent James D. Smith. “He impressed me as an instructional leader, relationship builder and visionary which are all characteristics of an excellent administrator. We welcome Dr. Ralls to Griffin and look forward to a great school year." Ralls’s plans to begin his service with GSCS once he is released from Gwinnett County Schools. ### About GSCS The Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) is an award-winning, AdvancED accredited district that serves 10,000 students in 11 elementary schools, four middle schools, two high schools, one alternative high school and the Griffin Regional College and Career Academy. GSCS offers everything a child needs to nurture and grow aca
