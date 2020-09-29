URMC OFFERS EXTENDED HOURS FOR 3D MAMMOGRAMS

Upson Regional Medical Center Offers Extended Hours for 3D Mammograms in October
About 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 12%) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. In 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S.
Upson Regional Medical Center is proud to offer 3D Mammography, which is 40% more accurate than a traditional mammogram. We are committed to the health of our community and will be hosting Ladies Night on October 6 and October 20. With appointments as late as 7pm, taking advantage of 3D mammography is more convenient than ever.
To schedule your 3D mammogram, please call 706-647-8111 ext. 1114. A physician order is required.
Also, for the month of October, MDSave is offering 3D mammograms for $149 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To receive the discount, patients should pay through the secure site at mdsave.com/urmc , or call 877-232-3826. Please be sure to follow the scheduling instructions that are provided and bring your voucher to your appointment.
